“It is horrible”. Zelensky refused to accept the gift of self bust
The journalists of “1+1” in Cherkassy tried to give the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky his own bust. “Where did you get this? It’s terrible. I saw on the Internet. It is not necessary to pass. The President is not a bust and not a picture and people. What am I, a monument, or what? Please don’t do this,” he said in response to a request of the journalist to take a souvenir of the channel “112 Ukraine” was broadcast. The head of state accepted the gift. Plaster busts Zelensky makes the inhabitant of Vinnytsia Maria, says the story TSN, 26 July. Products admirer of the President was posted on the Ukrainian sites of online sales. The cost of the bust of the President with a height of 23 cm and weighing 2 kg, was launched from 2 thousand UAH. The sculpture was put up for sale the friends of the artist.