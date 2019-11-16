“It is indecent”: a bizarre presentation of an engagement ring in the jewelry salon fun network
Users of social network Facebook have fun (and some of us embarrassed and made to blush) photograph of a wedding diamond ring made in the jewelry salon.
“I don’t like the ring, but I hate the presentation,” he titled the photo the author of the post, which drew the attention of the British publication the Sun.
The ring itself is not so unusual, but the stand for it raises questions. The Internet unanimously decided that it is similar to the penis.
“At least you can’t say this is unromantic”, “This ring is happy to see me or is it just my imagination?”, “My husband would propose to me this way,” “Slightly indecent”, a “Solid, not solid shop,” wrote commentators.