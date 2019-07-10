“It is inevitable” Putin is dreaming about the Union with Ukraine
The President of Russia Vladimir Putin considers that Ukraine and Russia are doomed to convergence, because they have a “shared history”. About Putin said in an interview for the new film by American Director Oliver stone “In the struggle for Ukraine” (the premiere of the trailer took place at the festival in the Italian Taormina). Earlier, the military expert estimated, will Putin venture on a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
According to Putin, if not for a number of factors that he omitted, Ukraine and Russia would be more than friends and allies, and expects that this convergence will occur in the foreseeable future.
“Inevitably, the construction of the normal, friendly, I would even say, more than friendly, allied relations. And in the end, we still come to the state I mentioned. Convergence is inevitable”, — said Putin.
Note that apart from General history as a unifying factor Putin has called the “religious affiliation”.
We will remind, in Russia rejected the idea of direct talks between Putin and Zelensky in expanded format in Minsk.
