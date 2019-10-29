‘It is infuriating’: millions of people in California suffer because of the blackouts
Tuesday, October 29, throughout Northern California began the next series of power blackouts due to forest fires, resulting in millions of people may remain without electricity for 5 days.
Off, designed to prevent the ignition of electrical equipment as a result of forest fires, was caused by the fact that the firemen were trying to locate two major fires in Northern and southern California, before the winds increased again. The fires destroyed dozens of homes in Los Angeles and SONOMA County, writes Yahoo.
Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. said that its recent shutdown will affect nearly 600,000 customers in 29 districts, or about 1.5 million people. The announcement was made before the end of the last outage, which has left without light more than 2.5 million people in the weekend.
After PG & E issued this warning, local residents rushed to find ice and places to charge mobile phones.
A resident of Petaluma Scotty Richardson, who turned off the light on Saturday, said that the prospect to spend a few days without electricity “is the fury”. A local resident expressed their disappointment due to repeated blackouts over the past few weeks, as well as anger over the role of the municipal enterprise that he was deadly fires in the past, and obviously some flashes this season.
“PG & E is unable to understand how to ensure reliable supply of electricity, not killing people, he said. More than three flashes is a failure of epic proportions”.
PG & E is in bankruptcy after its equipment was accused of a series of catastrophic fires in the last three years. Its shares dropped 24% on Monday and are 3,80 dollars, and Thursday they fell more than 50%.
Many Californians are skeptical about the motives of PG & E for power outages, and argued that the company cares more about their finances than about any inconvenience causes.
“It’s so obvious that everything is done simply in order to protect them from greater responsibility,” said Janet Luoma of Santa Rosa in evacuation shelter red cross.
At the shelter in Santa Rosa Chris Sherman turned his laptop into a wall outlet and charge the phone, while waiting for permission to return home. He knew that as soon as I return, most likely, will remain without electricity.
“It seems they don’t know what the hell you doing, he said about PG & E. I’m not sure that they do something to protect”.
Last week the company reported that failure to disconnect the transmission tower may have caused the fire in SONOMA County, which was forced to evacuate nearly 200,000 people.
On Monday, PG & E stated that its power lines may have also launched two small forest fire at the weekend in parts of the Bay area San Francisco, where the utility company turned off the power supply, since the site was not designated a high fire risk.
In Lafayette, near San Francisco, where many people were left without electricity on Saturday, local residents have criticized PG & E for your lack of information about the outage.
“Will we have light tomorrow, or tomorrow will it be out? We don’t know,” said Kelly Bitzer, who came into the Safeway supermarket in search of outlets to charge your phone.
“PG & E spent millions of dollars to provide bonuses to its executives, but they can’t keep up with its infrastructure needs, she said. — This is very frustrating”.
As of Monday evening, the Southern California Edison company turned off about 800 people, and warned that considering off another 400 000 inhabitants, when in the middle of the week will be back in the wind. The company also faced a growing backlash from regulators and legislators.
Member of the U.S. house of representatives Josh harder, a Democrat from Modesto, said he plans to introduce a law that will raise taxes PG & E if the company will pay bonuses to executives during a power outage.
The utilities Commission of the state of California plans to launch an investigation into the outages, which may result in fines against PG & E, if it is determined that they have violated any rules.
The Commission said it also plans to revise the rules governing a power outage, try not to let utilities count the consumer debt, when the power is off, and will bring together experts to implement the improvements in the energy system, which could reduce off in the next fire season.
The state cannot continue to tolerate such large-scale blackouts, “and that Californians should not be confronted with poor service, which showed that PG & E,” said the President of the PUC Maribel Batjer in a statement.
PG & E has established centres where people can charge phones and laptops and get free water, snacks, flashlights and solar lights. In one of them, in Berkeley, a few dozen people sitting around charging their phones, compared the history of failures and looking for information. During downtime cell phones in some parts of Berkeley was very uneven, and residents said that they had heard that this is due to the fact that cell towers do not have back-up power.
“It’s like, right? Nobody thought about it?” — said Alexander Kons, who lost their home in deadly fire of 1991, passed through the hills of Berkeley.