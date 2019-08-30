It is no coincidence: Max Barsky made a Frank admission (video)
Popular Ukrainian singer Max Barskih, shocked recently by a statement on the completion of his musical career, did not keep his word. He pleased fans with new work — lyrical song “by chance”, which made a Frank admission.
“By the end of summer each has accumulated its own history. I want your story associated with this song. In my life there was a coincidental meeting with the man who inspired me to write this down,” — said Max, introducing a new composition.
Who is this mysterious man, Max is not recognized. He attributed the affair with the singer Misha Romanova.
The day before the official release of the new track the master’s was a hit on the network, entrenched in the top 5 iTunes charts of five countries: Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Czech Republic.
“FACTS” also wrote that Potap and MOZGI group has released the first clip in the Ukrainian language “999”.
