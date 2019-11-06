It is not necessary to rebate: girls told how he tried unsuccessfully to hint to the guys on proximity
In the US social news website Reddit is gaining popularity trade (the”discussion thread”), where girls and women share their confessions about how he tried to hint to his companions about the sympathy or the desire intimacy, but faced misunderstanding from their side.
At the moment, the thread pulls the top of Reddit, collecting 90 thousand approval ratings, writes the “Ribbon.ru”.
So, the lady with the nickname CaptPizza remembered as the guy complimented her hair, and she replied that they will look even better if he would launch into their hands. The young man asked in bewilderment whether she wants to do her hair.
According to Deerpajamapants, she repeatedly moved closer to the boyfriend while they lay on the bed and watched the movie, but he did not understand her hint and decided that the girl uncomfortable. In the end, he sat on the chair, in the belief that it makes the lover better.
Another usersa — ThrowawayL1G2B3 shared the story of the first date with my current boyfriend. They first had dinner, then went to the bar, then went to the young man to watch a scary movie. At three in the morning the girl decided to ask the guy a question: “So are you gonna kiss me or not?”
User Karamelais remembered how I had asked her future husband a blanket because she was cold. Then she flirts a voice said under a blanket will be a place for two, but the guy answered that he was not cold.
Miscommunication does not happen only to those who had just started a romantic relationship, but married couples. Nothingweasel told, I sent my husband a package with the inscription: “I Want you now!” It is expected that as soon as he sees it, they will have sex, but she had to explain her husband the meaning of the message.
