It is not the age of: Albina Dzhanabaeva suspected of prostitution
Because of its striking appearance the former soloist of group “via Gra” Albina dzhanabaeva became the heroine of a curious case at the airport.
This writes the Cosmo.
It is reported that the singer was detained by the border guard because of the assumptions that she was going to fly on a foreign passport.
She dzhanabaeva fun told about the incident, arguing that the meticulous questioning — a sign that she was considered too young for his age.
But later, the officer commented on the incident: it turns out that when a singer he had a suspicion that the woman … engaged in prostitution.
This is the version he outlined in comments to the Telegram-channel Dark Cosmo.
“Such sudden questions about age, zodiac sign, birth city, etc. we ask not to compliments, and to check — does the owner of the passport data. Particularly with girls, when it is suspected that they are flying for prostitution. So, as they say, anything personal”, — told the officer of border control.
At the same time, the post Albina compliment about her age was the resonance that many followers could not deny themselves the opportunity to remind the singer that she Valery Meladze left his wife, leaving her with three children.
Upset dzhanabaeva deleted all the comments to the post and lashed out at all who wrote comments.
As previously reported “FACTS” Albina dzhanabaeva surprised fans outright in the red coat on the naked body, for which he earned the nickname “the most luxurious of viagr”.
