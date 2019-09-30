It is now official: Lazarev showed year-old daughter (photo)
Popular singer Sergey Lazarev, who a year concealed the birth of her daughter, first showed the official photo with the baby. A family snapshot he shared on his page in Instagram. In the photo the singer poses with a senior son Nikita and little Anne, which was a year old.
“My sweetie! My unconditional love! Now I can boldly and loudly to shout to the whole world — Nikita, Annie, I love you very much!!! My babies!”, — wrote Lazarev under the photo and thanked all for the congratulations. “Thank the appropriate people, able to enjoy other people’s happiness, at times more negative-minded”, he added.
Recall, Lazarev hides personal life. In an interview, he admitted that the girl, and the oldest son carried by a surrogate mother.
Rumors about the birth of a daughter was born still in may. Even called the name of the girl’s mother. Supposedly it was a close friend of the artist Anna Belodedov. But then Lazarev categorically denied the appearance of another child.
By the way, Lazarev is one of many stars of show business who took the help of a surrogate mother. This service also ran the singer Irina Bilyk, Philip. Alla Pugacheva and Maxim Galkin.
