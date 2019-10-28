It is now official: “the Joker” became the highest grossing film in the world
“Joker” was able to overtake both parts of “Deadpool” and become the most successful grossing adult film in history.
The film has collected 788,3 million dollars, which exceeds the revenue of “Deadpool” ($782,6 million) and “Deadpool 2” ($785,06 million) excluding inflation.Also on the list are “It”, “the Matrix revolutions”, “the passion of the Christ”, “Logan”, “Fifty shades of grey”, “Bachelor party 2” and “odd”.