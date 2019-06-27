It is proven that vacation improves human health
American scientists said that the holiday has a positive effect on the health of the person significantly improves health and prolongs life. The study involved 63 people.
These people were working in specialties with approximately the same physical and mental stress. Research staff conducted biochemical blood tests and measurements of the amount of thallium volunteers. The study scientists came to the conclusion that people who over the past 12 months at least once visited on vacation, 25% reduced risk of developing metabolic syndrome. Experts claim that regular long rest reduces stress levels and eliminates the problems that appear due to prolonged work overload.
Metabolic syndrome — a metabolic process involving carbohydrates, lipids and purine due to the increased mass of visceral fat. This pathology, according to the doctors, often leads to arterial hypertension and diabetes mellitus of the second type.