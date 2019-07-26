“It is the cry of my soul”: it has become known the mystery of tattoo “thief in law” of Shishkina
During the trial of the alleged “thief, and the law” № 1 Vladimir Shishkanov, known in the criminal world under the nickname Chichkan, his lawyer Alexei Kirsanov insisted on the innocence of his client and nothing to especially grave crime of which he is suspected. This writes the “Moskovsky Komsomolets”.
As the main argument of the investigation results in the image “thieves of the stars” at the bottom of the pool house, which, according to chichkanova, he rents.
“If you stand in this position, the wind rose it is necessary to prevent. But emergency workers that the sleeves wear the same emblem, it is necessary to involve the Ministry, “said the lawyer, “the lawyer” Alexey Kirsanov.
Read takeit of Shishkina: “thieves in law” are frantically trying to hide the “common Fund”
Oleg Shishkanov insists that since the entry into force of the new “Putin” articles about holding the higher position in criminal hierarchy would not have had time to become the leader of the criminal world, and in April he was injured during a hockey game, and spent a long time under the supervision of physicians.
“I’ve been here for a week at Leo’s La Boqueria Anna centre, have all documents to prove it. However you look at it, I don’t have time for 90 days since the advent of this article to create anything, anyone to arrange” — he was indignant.
Moreover, in support of Shishkina were made by many Russian celebrities, including Valery Gazzayev, Lev Leshchenko, Nikita Simonyan, Yuri Semin, Alexander Serov, Lubov Uspenskaya, Victor Onopko.
“Father” strikes at “thieves in law”: “looking” for Minsk Rashad was sent to jail for ten years
While Shishkanov stressed that he is not going to hide and asked to appoint to it a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest.
“It is the cry of my soul. I have no choice but hope that you will note. I immediately, from the moment of my detention, I felt a bias from the media and “junk box” of the Internet. I have a feeling that I was back in my youth 40 years ago. I spent ten long years in prison, ruined his youth. But then I was able to begin constructive work”, — he said.
Shishkanov has complained that the investigator was not interested in the circumstances of his life.
“Instead, he sought out on my body tattoo with the stars. Now in the center of Moscow on Nikolskaya walks youth t-shirts with some stars. I have a sewing shop and sew them those shirts?“, — asked the defendant.
He also noted that the investigator found his body tattooed with the Virgin Mary and “very upset”.
“As for the mosaic in the pool — maybe someone liked the Bellingshausen and the Laptev sea, that laid a mosaic. If I wanted to run away and realized that I don’t do that in this country and do not harmonize with it, I’d run for 10 and 15 years ago. But I am a patriot of his country, his Moscow and their small towns of Ramenskoye and Zhukovsky. I know what honor is. I’m not gonna run and not hurt anyone. Just because and stop anyone,” said Shishkanov.
However, Gordeev judge upheld the decision of the Basmanny court of Moscow. Thus, Shishkin will remain in custody, writes “Moskovsky Komsomolets”.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the “right hand” arrested “the thief in the law” of Shishkina escaped from Russia.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter