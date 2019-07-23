It is useless and dangerous: 29 million Americans take daily aspirin without evidence
A new study by experts from Harvard showed that taking aspirin for prevention of cardiovascular disease not only often useless, but can be very dangerous for a healthy person. According to scientists, in the US aspirin for prevention I drink about 29 million people, of whom 6.6 million appointed himself the drug alone.
According to a study published on July 22, about 29 million people age 40 and older took aspirin every day (data year 2017), despite the absence of cardiovascular disease, writes USA Today.
The study also showed that about 6.6 million of them were prescribed a drug without consulting a doctor and never received such advice from a professional. Nearly 10 million people over the age of 70 who have no heart disease, daily aspirin for the prevention, the researchers report in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
This discovery was made on the background of numerous extensive studies conducted last year that showed that as a result of taking a regular aspirin for the prevention of cardiovascular disease it is possible to obtain only a small benefit, especially if we are talking about the elderly.
Another study showed that taking even low-dose aspirin is associated with an increased risk of intracranial hemorrhage in healthy people without cardiovascular disease.
Research contradict what the doctors recommend decades: it was believed that a daily aspirin dose of 75 to 100 milligrams helps prevent strokes and heart attacks.
“Many patients are confused by the new information,” said Dr. Colin O’brien from the clinic of Beth Israel, who led the study.
The results of all recent research prompted the American heart Association and American College of cardiologists to change their recommendations:
— People older than 70 years who do not have heart disease (or younger but with an increased risk of bleeding) should avoid daily aspirin for prevention.
Just some people aged 40 to 70 years who do not already have heart disease, but there is a high risk, can take 75 to 100 mg of aspirin per day, but in each case the decision must be made by a doctor.
“Doctors need to be very selective in the appointment of aspirin for people without cardiovascular disease, said cardiologist Roger Blumenthal. — Much more important to optimize your lifestyle, monitor blood pressure and cholesterol levels, recommending an aspirin”.
Although people who have no history of heart problems, you should not regularly take aspirin, it is still recommended after surviving a heart attack.
The American heart Association and American College of cardiologists believe that regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding tobacco, and a diet rich in vegetables, low in sugar and TRANS fats are more effective ways to prevent cardiovascular diseases.
“We hope more doctors will talk with their patients about the use of aspirin, more patients will discuss this with their doctors,” said O’brien.