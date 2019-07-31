It is very hard: the whole truth about the project “the Bachelor” (photo)
For nine consecutive years romantic reality “the Bachelor” (STB) is one of the most popular designs on Ukrainian television. The producers say that every week the program watched by six million viewers. Immediately after the reality they follow the conversation leading the project “How to marry” Rose al-nemri with the heroine of the esters. Exclusive interview with Rose al-Namri visit the website on 1 June.
The theme of the final programme — “the Whole truth about reality”. Participating in the project are recognized, which comments hurt them the most, and frankly answer the most provocative questions.
— Special post-show is always very stressful, — admitted “the FACTS,” rose al-Namri. — To visit me come participants reality and, of course, a winning couple. We are the first to find out what happened to their future lives and whether they remain together.
*The winner of the 9th season of Dasha
It is known that the Bachelor on the ninth season of Nikita Dobrynin declared my love Dasha Kvitkove.
*Rose Al-Nemri
The pair will appear in the air. How was life after the project will tell the numerous guests of the Studio.
*Galina Pristas
Among them Irakli Makatsaria and Alyona Lesyk, Dmitry Cherkasov and G. Pristas.
The details of the life after reality will also share the bachelorette Anna Mikhnenko, Marina Kischuk, Natalia Mazur and Lisa Kuzminski.
*Finalist of the 9th season Lily
See also: “I fell in love with” all the details of the final show “the Bachelor”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter