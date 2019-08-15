It looks like the new play house children Kourtney Kardashian
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian for 4 years not living together, but he continues to take an active part in the lives of their children. So, the other day on your show Flip it Like Scott Disick showed how to build a gaming house for a 9 year old Mason, 7 year old Penelope and 4-year-old Reagan in the back yard Courtney.
36-year-old father of three said that inspired him to create this structure:
I was inspired by the buildings in Mexico, which are made from different types of wood, and wanted to do something like this in the backyard — like a tree house from our childhood, but more luxurious. Cool, modern, with good technical “filling” and parquet floors. I came up with this idea to Courtney and said that he would try to build the most extravagant children’s play house she had ever seen. And despite the fact that Courtney was at first skeptical, she agreed.
Inside the house there is a lower level space for games and the top — something like a loft with a bed. It is noticeable that while Disick “burned” for its architectural project, Kardashian was worried about safety. For example, she criticized the fan with rotating blades in which a child can damage the fingers, and a glass transparent door, which you accidentally break. In the end they managed to deal with these differences. But importantly, the kids the house the size of a full apartment very much.
Of Courtney and Scott really preserved friendly relations: they often get out somewhere with the kids and even go on holiday together with the current pass each other.