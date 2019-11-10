“It remains only to help the Ukrainians” Maxim Galkin walked sharply for Russian propagandists…
Russian showman, husband of Alla Pugacheva Maxim Galkin publicly mocked the Kremlin propagandists. It happened at a concert comedian in Novosibirsk.
From the stage, he urged the media to pay more attention to their own country, not “dwell” in Ukraine.
“We talk about Ukraine all the time, tell about Ukraine. I am so sick of it. I do not live in Ukraine, what are you talking about her all the time talking. You tell about us! I have the feeling that everything is okay and it remained only to help the Ukrainians”, — said the comedian.
According to him, the Russian TV returned to the Soviet era, when people are not allowed to think for themselves, and themselves hold the information and put them in the head.
