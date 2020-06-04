‘It seemed to get worse than this’: California earthquake
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 occurred near Ridgecrest on Wednesday evening, June 3, and was felt throughout southern California, according to the U.S. Geological survey. This writes KTLA.
The earthquake occurred on June 3 around 18:32, 14 miles (22.5 km) East of Ridgecrest, where there were many small aftershocks and two major earthquakes on 4 July last year.
Tremors was previously estimated as having a magnitude of 5.1, but later the value had increased to 5.5.
Ridgecrest is a city with a population of about 29,000 people in the Mojave desert. It is 120 miles (190 km) North-East of Los Angeles.
The incident led to the activation of the early warning system ShakeAlert down to Los Angeles, warning people to stay safe.
“It seemed to be worse already can not be”, — said the mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti. He briefed about the coronavirus and racial unrest in the city when the earth started trembling under their feet.
Garcetti did not seem to feel aftershocks in the city hall, but other buildings in the city center shook.
Near the epicenter the shaking was strong, the house rocked from side to side in the settlements at a great distance.
Tremors were felt in San Diego, Stockton and Las Vegas — as reported by the Associated Press, there’s an underground movement was felt by people in high-rise building in the city centre.
In UGSG stated that it did not expect significant damage or injuries. Magnitude 5 is a “moderate concussion” which can be broken dishes, falling objects and even shatter the window, but the earthquake should not cause significant harm, writes the LA Times.
According to the famous seismologist Lucy Jones, the earthquake, another aftershock after the earthquake of a magnitude of 7.1, which occurred last summer near Ridgecrest.
“This is a large late aftershock — you remember I said that this is common?” she wrote on Twitter.
A seismologist from the California Institute of technology Zachary Ross confirmed the words of Jones, noting that this earthquake was an aftershock of last year.
In addition, the aftershock of this magnitude will have its own consequences, as reported by USGS seismologist Susan Hough in Twitter. As usual, the likelihood that a more powerful earthquake could occur in the next three days, is 1 to 20, she added.
This region has witnessed countless aftershocks of varying strength, and only in July 2019, there were more than 80 000. But only a few have reached the magnitude 5.
Over the past 10 days there have been 5 earthquakes of magnitude 3 or more with an epicenter nearby.
According to the USGS, within an hour after the first earthquake on 3 June, the aftershocks of a magnitude of 4.2 was felt about 40 miles (64.4 km) Northwest of Ridgecrest. Jones said it was also an aftershock.
According to the latest three-year data for the year in California and Nevada is on average 5 earthquakes with a magnitude of 5 to 6.
