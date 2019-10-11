“It suddenly began to move!” Protein does not leave the host for a minute
This squirrel sits on the shoulder of a man
People and protein, which cannot leave him even for a second. A picture can often be seen on the streets of the Polish town of Szczecin.
A man was walking his dog, and suddenly felt something under his foot. It began to stir. I thought: well, not as nuts and chestnuts to stir. “It” turned out to be a squirrel — thin as lace.
First, Tadeusz thought that the squirrel would not survive,too small he was.
“I held him, he warmed up and began to move. Then I thought that all will be well.” The man brought a squirrel home. I read on the Internet that it can be fed goat’s milk.
“He took the dropper in its paws and began to drink. Sucked three pipettes in a row. I called him a Pitek. He was as tiny as the dropper”.
Tadeusz took the squirrel for a private room – hunting.