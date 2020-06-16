It took trump: the United States withdrew consent for treatment COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine
Management on sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and medicines USA (FDA) has revoked its permission for the use of emergency drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19, writes CNN.
President Donald trump often praised hydroxychloroquine, and he claimed to have attended it myself.
After examining the current research available drugs, the FDA found that these drugs do not comply with “criteria prescribed by the act” to permit emergency use because they are unlikely to be effective in the treatment COVID-19, based on the latest scientific evidence, the Agency said on its website on Monday, June 15.
“FDA concluded that, based on this new information and other data discussed in the attached Memorandum, it no longer makes sense to believe that the oral formulations of CQ and HCQ may be effective in the treatment of COVID-19, and there is no reason to believe that the known and potential benefits of these products outweigh their known and potential risks,” wrote chief researcher, FDA Denise Hinton in the letter Gary Disbrow from the office of biomedical research and development (BARDA).
Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have been associated with serious heart problems and other side effects in patients with COVID-19.
“Accordingly, FDA denies permission for emergency use of HCQ and CQ for the treatment of COVID-19 — notes Hinton in the letter using the abbreviation for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine. — At the time of writing this letter the FDA no longer allowed to take oral drugs CQ and HCQ for the treatment of COVID-19”.
Doctors may continue to lawfully prescribe medications in other cases how to deal with any drugs approved for other conditions. FDA approval for emergency use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine was narrow, it applies only to hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and only for the medicine donated to the national strategic reserve.
In an open letter published in late may, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn defended the decision to issue the permit.
“This decision was based on the evaluation criteria and scientific data available at the time. We continue to study data on hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, and, in the future, we determine these products based on available data, including the ongoing clinical study,” he said.
Permission for emergency use, or EUA, has simplified the distribution of tablets, deposited in the national reserves, patients with coronavirus.
Khan added in the letter that “we also knew that it was important to ensure a stable supply of medicines for patients with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, given the increased demand.”
In an interview with CNN in may, Khan also acknowledged the political climate surrounding drugs, but said “I support our decision, because I think they are based on science and data, and we will continue the revaluation”.
May 15, who officials said is still considering the use of hydroxychloroquine in your clinical study of treatment options COVID-19 with the participation of many countries. The organization has temporarily suspended the trial in may because of concerns related to the safety of the drug and for reviewing your own data, but resumed the program in early June.
Trump was a supporter of the combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin antibiotic for the treatment of COVID-19. He mentioned these drugs dozens of times, despite requests from scientists to allow researchers to understand whether the treatment worked, and said that he was taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent infection with coronavirus.
Despite the warnings of experts in the field of health, retail sales of drugs that were produced for decades, has risen sharply in recent weeks amid growing public attention to the drugs.
IN THE UNITED STATES
coronavirus
Special projects
