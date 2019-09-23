It turned out the reason of unexpected resignation of the former chief coach of the national team of Spain on football
Former head coach of “Barcelona” and Spanish national team Luis Enrique lost his daughter .
9-year-old Xan for 5 months fought with cancer (she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma), but never managed to beat her.
“Our daughter Xan died today at the age of nine after five intense months of struggle with osteosarcoma. We thank everyone who has showed love to us in these difficult days for us. We also thank the staff of the hospital Sant Joan de déu and the Sant Pau for their dedication and treatment, doctors and nurses. I would especially like to mention the group of priests San Juan de DEU. We will really miss you, but we every day to remind you about our life in the hope that in the future we will meet again. You can be our star that leads our family,” Enrique quoted by Marca.
We will remind, on March 26, Luis Enrique was absent in the qualifying match of Euro 2020 qualifier against Malta.
And three months later, on June 19, he unexpectedly announced his resignation from the post of head coach.
Then in a brief letter in which, without going into details, he thanked the Spanish football Federation, the players, staff and media for the behavior in the last months and understanding.