It was excruciating: Ani Lorak was first told about the divorce
Popular singer Ani Lorak, who no longer conceals an affair with a young sound-producer Egor Gleb, for the first time after the divorce, decided to have a Frank conversation about the personal. In an interview with OK! she told me how hard it was going through a divorce, how long delayed the moment and tried to save the relationship. But, alas, after 14 years of marriage, Ani Lorak and Murat Nalchajian officially divorced. For the singer, it was especially painful. The press relished the details of the infidelities of her husband, discussed his novels on the side.
*Ani Lorak with Vadim Vernik
“The divorce was painful. I do not believe when someone says that divorce went nice and easy. Any divorce is a tragedy: it hurts, it’s sad… disappointment. Yes, you are frustrated… in the loved one…
What could be more painful, when until recently you believed and knew that you have a shoulder to cry on. Of course, nothing happens overnight. It all starts very quietly, creeps gradually. I am an optimist, I tried to steer and tried to convince himself that everything would be okay, that everything will be fine. After all, many families live”, — said Ani Lorak.
She admitted she had decided to break up with her husband.
“At some period of vibration was. After all, we lived together with her ex-husband for 14 years. It is very much whole life. Real feelings were. Certainly, when I made the decision to tie your life to this person, then do not think that will ever be in this situation”, — said the singer.
We will remind, after divorce Ani Lorak’s daughter Sofia lives in Moscow. The girl goes to an elite school. 41-the singer is happy in a new relationship with 26-year-old Yegor Gleb, chuvstvah to which the singer said in a recent interview.
Appeared in the media rumors that the singer is allegedly expecting a child with new lover. But the singer left this subject without attention.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter