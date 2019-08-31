It was not tested: US intelligence unveiled its version of a nuclear explosion in Arkhangelsk…
Mysterious deadly explosion in Arkhangelsk region in Northern Russia, which led to the radiation leak that occurred when Russian troops tried to raise previously lost missile with nuclear warheads from the ocean floor. This is stated in the report of American intelligence, according to CNBC citing people directly familiar with the report.
“It was not the launch weapons, but it was a mission to rescue lost during previous tests the rocket”, — quotes the words of CNBC person familiar with the intelligence report, reports “Voice of America”.
“The explosion occurred on one of the ships involved in the raising of the rocket, and it caused reactions in nuclear charge missiles, and there was radiation leakage”, — quotes CNBC information to another source.
The explosion, which killed five scientists and registered increased radiation levels, occurred on 8 August. The world’s media have suggested that the Russians could conduct tests of the new missile “Burevestnik”, the development of which is promoted by the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.
At the same time, the acting permanent representative of Russia in Vienna Alexey Karpov said that the testing and explosion under the Severodvinsk have been associated with the development of weapons in connection with the US withdrawal from the ABM Treaty.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter