It was rich with garlic and Bay leaf. Find out her secret!
About the magical properties of the Lavra was known by the ancient Greeks and Romans. The myth says that once Apollo fell in love with the beautiful nymph Daphne. The girl did not reciprocate, but the God of sunlight continued to pursue her. Daphne had persuaded her father to turn her into a Laurel Bush to escape the boyfriend.
Since then, Laurel has become a favorite plant for many people. It is believed that this plant brings victory, happiness, money and success. And you try to bring into your home prosperity with this ancient recipe!
How to attract good luck and money in house
INGREDIENTS
- 7 cloves of garlic
- 7 Bay leaves
- 1 liter mineral water
COOKING
Take a bottle or jar, put water and add 7 cloves of garlic.
Then put it in the water 7 Laurel leaves. Close the bottle stopper.
Hide the bottle in some secluded corner of the house. This infusion of Bay leaves and garlic will be a magnet to attract luck.
Is a potion that you put on for a long time, must be periodically replaced with new one, because it may be spoiled or moldy. To luck and money do come into your home, believe in our plans!
Here he is, miraculous sheet given to us by the gods. Now you know how to get rich quick. Tell your friends and help them to improve well-being!