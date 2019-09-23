It was scary: Vitorgan wife told how he overcame cancer
Wife of famous Russian actor Emmanuil Vitorgan, who spoke about the scandalous wedding of the former’s sister Ksenia Sobchak, made a Frank admission. Irina Mlodik said that 25 years ago she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Then the woman bravely fought the disease, concealing the diagnosis from their relatives. Especially worried about the health of the mother.
Now Irina Mlodik recalls a difficult test with tears in his eyes.
“I was thinking about my family. I’m not easily frightened and are strong. This disease me even more tempered. I was scared for my parents, who could know. I’m from my mom hid. Five years do not tell. Dad I told you. When mom found out, was the horror in her eyes”, — said Irina Mlodik the “Stars aligned”.
To save mom from anxious thoughts, Irene had given her a serious and hard to talk.
“I firmly said to his mother: “you bury me? Five years have passed. Stop already. Yes, it was, but it’s all over now” — confessed wife Vitorgan.
She believes that people with cancer in any case can not be sorry. We need to support, motivate and believe.
“Afraid so, there is nothing worse in life. Whoever it was, understand. Life before the illness and after divided into two halves. You start in a completely different way to think. Are you ambivalent about some basic things. Understand that there is no reason for quarreling with my friends and family. The main thing — to be healthy. The most important thing in this moment is not to lose heart and to believe. All because of the head. As I said my surgeon once: “I had the surgery, now it all depends on you”, — frankly said Irina.
Emmanuel Vitorgan at the time, also struggled with cancer. Nursed by the wife of Alla Balter, which in 2000 struck down an insidious disease.
We will remind, in August, the 79-year-old Vitorgan and 57-year-old Mladic second daughter, who was named Clara. Also, the couple’s eldest girl, Ethel. Daughters they gave birth to a surrogate mother.
Also “FACTS” monitor the health of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is struggling with cancer of the brain in a private Moscow clinic.
