It was very modestly: Ivlieva first told about the wedding with LJ (video)
Famous TV presenter Anastasia Ivlieva, who is married to controversial Russian rapper LJ, first told on the wedding. The details of the private life she revealed in the program “Evening Urgant”. The presenter said that the festival was held in a narrow circle, without magnificent celebrations and festivals. To congratulate young came their parents and closest friends.
“There was not a large or a small wedding — it was all very modestly”, — said Nastya. She admitted that they groom not to waste time and money on outfits and got married in their usual clothes. She was in a tracksuit and sneakers.
“Dress I had. It was not a banal story with a million relatives and the whole dvizhuha wedding. In fact, no planning, everything happened very spontaneously, even in principle, she painted. Just went, got married, came home, went to bed”, — told Ivlieva.
Nastya and LJ hid their whirlwind romance. TV presenter says he doesn’t like to advertise personal life. And she wasn’t going to. Ivlieva admitted that the proposal of marriage from LJ in her birthday on March 8, was very surprised.
“He proposed on my birthday, I didn’t expect. I am a person who in the least thinking about marriage, I — “rabotau”, and for me it was unexpected, “said Nastya, and added that while they are my husband and children plan.
