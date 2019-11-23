It will look like a big crossover Genesis GV80
Let’s see what the new Korean brand will be to defend the rights of the segment of premium SUVs: version designers Motor1.
Today, under the brand name Genesis worldwide, including in Russia offer only luxury sedans. However, the Koreans logically no longer willing to ignore popular segment of crossovers and SUVs, the share of which in our country accounts for about half of new car sales. According to previously announced plans, in the next year the company must submit the serial GV80 SUV based on the same new platform that the next generation of the sedan G80.
By the way, the SUV should debut a new eight-speed robot with two “wet” clutch, which then will receive the above mentioned chetyrehdverki. As we already know, motor line Genesis GV80 initially will consist of three boosted units to choose from: gasoline “Quartet” 2.5 (280-290 HP) and 3.5 V6 (380 HP) and also inline petrol “six” 3.0 (280 HP). Technical data about the model – this is all that is known.
Well, what with the appearance of the new items that paparazzi from time to time notice at the Nurburgring, on the open road bundled up from the sills to the roof in camouflage with a psychedelic pattern? Our designers tried to imagine how it might look first crossover brand Genesis, inspired by the sketches and photographs announcing the new model of the eponymous concept car.
In contrast to the overly streamlined prototype GV80, presented for the first time at the motor show in new York in the spring of the year before, the final version of the car will receive the familiar body shape with the normal low bumpers, the impressive size of the intakes for cooling the engine compartment, traditional side mirrors instead of cameras and conventional door handles, while not retractable, like the show car.
As the conceptual Genesis GV80, serial crossover will be able to boast of a narrow two story led head optics and lights on the stern the same configuration. And brake light across the full width of the rear spoiler. Alloy wheels are less pretentious than the wheel with a complex “web” of holes for the spokes in the prototype, but due to the large diameter and huge brakes still impressive.
The rest of the car like the Genesis sedan signature radiator grille, a raised hood and lots of chrome. How our vision of the novelty correspond to the real will know very soon, because, according to rumors, the crossover GV80 will be released in the coming months. It is even possible — before the New year.