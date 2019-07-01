It would be better to lie: there was a video of Putin’s reaction to the national anthem of Ukraine
The President of Russia Vladimir Putin stood up during the anthem of Ukraine in Minsk.
Reports about it “Эспрессо.TV”.
So, the Russian leader called for the Boxing competition, where he won the gold medal in the category up to 75 kg Ukrainian boxer Alexander Khizhnyak. In honor of this, the stadium played the Ukrainian national anthem. Putin, in turn, had to get up from his seat on the podium and everyone present. In the stadium raised yellow-blue flag.
The network has posted video of the incident:
Internet users sarcastically commented on events at the stadium in Minsk.