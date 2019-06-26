Italian artist quail hit Kuzma Skryabin about mom (VIDEO)

A popular song about the mother of the leader of the group “Skryabin” Andriy Kuzmenko who died in 2015, you can hear in the Italian language.

Translated the text of the song “Mom” and performed the single Italian singer Alfonso Oliver.

The cover published on the YouTube channel of Oliver back in may, and currently has gained more than 400 thousand views. Below the video you will want to leave heartwarming comments on the Kuzma Skryabin.

