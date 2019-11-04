Italian assistant Shevchenko boasted a tattoo of the emblem and flag of Ukraine (photo)
One of the assistants Andriy Shevchenko in the coaching staff of national team of Ukraine on football — Italian Andrea Mulder — shared on the page in Instagram photos of new tattoos on his body.
The success of “yellow-blue” in a recent match against European champion with Portugal and advance to the final tournament of UEFA Euro 2020, it seems, so impressed the specialist that he was stuffed to the memory of the coat of arms of Ukraine on the background of yellow-blue flag.
After the triumph in a duel with the Portuguese happy Andrea Mulder wore Nicholas Matvienko on the field “Olympic”
Recall that 48-year-old Andrea Mulder prior to joining the staff of the national team of Ukraine worked as an analyst in structure “Milan”.
.
Photo ffu.ua, Instagram
