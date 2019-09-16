Italian experts tell how to avoid bloating
Italian experts have introduced measures which can help to avoid bloating. Among the recommendations: do not combine foods with different digestion time.
Specialists from Italy are advised to use suitable products which are able to significantly minimize the problem. For example, enzymes of yogurt to prevent bloating and a slow metabolism, it is also rich in proteins that enhance the bacterial flora, being extremely satiating food. In turn, the blueberries counteracts water retention in the body. Berries are rich in useful mineral salts. Pineapple works the same way, cleansing the body, improving bowel function and, thanks to bromelain in the composition, contributes to better digestion.
Thanks to countless contained in the fennel fiber, it can quickly get rid of toxic substances, including the removal of fluid. Green tea is equally good in this respect, as it can effectively speed up metabolism and prevent the absorption of fat thanks to the substance called theobromine, which helps to distribute the fat throughout the body.
Experts do not recommend to combine different types of protein, for example, such as eggs and cheese, as they have different digestion, resulting in bloating. The same applies to rice and pasta. With regard to the avoidance of causing fermentation products, they are placed in the category of FODMAP, among them: cabbage, broccoli, garlic, apples, sweeteners, mushrooms. Cooked vegetables, cereals, partially solid, fish, white meat, yogurt, in contrast, must be in the diet.