Italian footballer amused Network eccentric act

The famous Italian footballer Mario Balotelli scored another eccentric act. In Naples where Mario went on vacation, the player forced the bar owner to sink your own moped, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the channel 24.
Resting in one of the bars on the coast, Balotelli has promised to give 2,000 euros to the local bartender because he spins back on my bike and moving out to sea from the pier.
The unknown man agreed, and the video episode the player has published on his page in Instagram.
Later, the bartender said that his bike only cost 600 euros, so he made a bet.
At this point, the 28-year-old Balotelli has the status of a free agent. Last season he played 25 matches in the French Marseille, scoring 8 goals.
Balotelli offensive player. For the period of the career in “Manchester city”, he repeatedly got into trouble. 3 Dec 2010 in training got into a fight with Jerome Boateng.
30 APR 2011 grappled with his teammate Vincent Kompany. 15 Dec 2011 got into a fight with team-mate Micah Richards, but the players soon made up. 3 Jan 2013 in training had an argument with head coach Roberto Mancini.
