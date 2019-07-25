Italian holiday: George and Amal Clooney out to dinner with family and friends on lake Como
This evening the couple had spent tete-a-tete, and in the company of several people, including his mother, Amal.
Already a month George and Amal Clooney live in his mansion on lake Como in Italy, but the pair are committed to spend summer vacation alone: recently, for example, to visit them came ex-US President Barack Obama with his wife Michelle, and soon it will visit and their fans — George is ready to invite to the Villa for any donation to his Foundation.
Last Tuesday George and Amal organized a dinner for “their” — the paparazzi photographed a couple on the way to the restaurant at five star hotel Villa D’este hotel, where celebrities reached by private boat in the company Bari Alamuddin (Amal’s mother) and several friends.
For the evening, Amal chose a green silk dress, matching it with gold shoes, earrings and clutch. George was elegant as always in a grey suit and white shirt, pinstriped, casually unbuttoned the top two buttons. The actor carefully helped his wife to go ashore, and then all the way to the restaurant kept by the arm, not letting go even in order to shake hands with the Maitre d’. The relaxed mood of the couple felt even through pictures — after all, twins young parents left the house.
It is not known what served Amal and George for dinner, but maybe it was the risotto with scallops, which he prepares beloved Italian chef.