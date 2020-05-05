Italian scientists called the sport with the highest risk of infection with coronavirus
According to the study of the Turin Polytechnic Institute, volleyball was recognized as the sport in which there is the greatest risk of infection with coronavirus, according to xsport.ua.
Together with the Olympic Committee of Italy, scientists have found that in case of resumption of the competition, the biggest increase ill will among volleyball players.
The second most dangerous sport is recognized as Rugby and basketball and judo.
Football located only at the 7th place.
The least dangerous is recognized as a gymnastics and tennis.
In this study we used different materials. Starting from the views of the representatives of the federations, to scientific developments about the spread of the virus in different places. For example, the virus lives much longer in high humidity, as in swimming pools or changing rooms.
Note that in the Italian volleyball championship for “Perugia”, is the outside hitter of the national team of Ukraine Oleg Carpenter.