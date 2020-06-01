Italian Serie A plans 42 days in a row to hold the matches after the resumption of the season
June 1, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
In the Series And plan to play every day after restart of the season, according to Corriere dello Sport.
Given the fact that the resumption of the championship match is scheduled for June 20 and the final round to be held on 2 August, it turns out that, for 42 days in a row the Italian fans will enjoy the domestic League.
Matches for television and clubs will begin at different times.
Mondays kick-off scheduled for 20:00 (Kyiv time) on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 18:00 and 20:00. Every Friday there will be one game at 20:00 and on weekends – three: at 16:15, 18:30 and 20:45.