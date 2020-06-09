Italian Serie a will go to drastic measures in case of contamination of the player COVID-19
Gabriel Gravina
In the case of a new infection COVID-19 among the players and staff of the Serie A, the Italian championship, the restart which is scheduled for June 20, will be stopped, said the publication Corriere dello Sport, citing the words of the President of Federation of football of Italy Gabriele Gravina.
However, if the championship will have to stop, it will play the playoffs for the title, places in Europe and in the relegation zone. Exactly how will be selected the teams to participate in these mini-events – not reported.
This provides for the establishment of an expert group which will be called to determine the degree of fault of the club management and punishment.
The publication reports that the Serie a clubs unhappy with the script, calling it authoritarian.