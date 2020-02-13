Italian society for the protection of the rights of consumers demands to seize the new car of Ferrari in Formula 1
The most famous in Italy, the society for the protection of the rights of consumers Codacons demands to seize the new car of Ferrari in Formula 1.
The cause of the conflict was the presence of the car company logo, Mission Winnow, which, in turn, is a subsidiary brand of the longtime title sponsor of the “Scuderia” – tobacco giant Philip Morris, according to Grandpx.News.
According to the law of Italy, any advertising of tobacco products in the country is strictly prohibited.
Although the company Mission Winnow and not directly connected with the tobacco industry, Codacons threatening Ferrari with lawsuits and demands to take their new Ferrari car Formula-1.
The President of the society of Reggio Emilia has managed to comment on the situation.
“Our position is backed by the support of the Ministry, which according to the us, so that we will start legal proceedings against Ferrari. We also asked to withdraw the new Ferrari”.