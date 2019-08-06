Italian vacation: Kourtney Kardashian with children on the beach in Portofino
With their fans sister Kim Kardashian shares everything that happens in her life. But this time she decided to take a time-out in social networks and a weekend to devote to the children.
Then, how was your weekend Courtney and offline, became known through piperazinyl pictures. The reality TV star reporters have caught on the beach in Portofino. Dressed in a swimsuit with graphic print, flattering neckline, Courtney was enjoying the sun, sea and the company of their children — nine-year-old Mason, seven year old Penelope and four-year Reagan.
Despite the fact that sister Kim Kardashian is often criticized for using photoshop, the figure of the mother of three children to celebrate. To be in the form of TV’s comply with fashion now kettiya and turns off the phone during a meal:
Looking at the screen, you end up eating mindlessly and don’t usually notice signs that suggest that you are already fed —
shared their observations, Courtney.