Italian Wierer won the pursuit race at the biathlon world Cup, starting the 7th
Dorothea Wierer
In Italian Antholz-Anterselva hosted the fourth race of the biathlon world Cup – pursuit women, which, to the delight of local fans, won the Italian, winner of the Big crystal globe last year’s Dorothea wierer.
Olga started the 7th with a gap of 39 seconds from the leader, Norway olsbu Marte-Reiseland.
Allowing for 4 shooting only one penalty, 29-year-old Italian 9.5 seconds ahead of Germany’s Denise Herrmann started 5th, and 13.8 – Reiseland.
After the sprint racing (4th place behind 26 sec.) the captain of the female national team of Ukraine Olena Pidhrushna had a good chance to compete for a medal in the pursuit race, but already on the first shooting had two penalties, and then hope was too optimistic.
The only Ukrainian woman who managed to improve his starting position, was Julia Jim – starting 22nd born in Kiev before the last fire turn had all the chances to finish the race in the top 10, but 3 misses put Julia on 19-th position.
Race results:
- Dorothea Wierer (0+0+0+1) 39:22,0
- Denise Herrmann (1+0+0+2) +9,5
- Olsbu Marte Roseland (1+0+1+1) +13,8
…
- 13. Olena Pidhrushna (2+0+1+1) +1:28,5
- 19. Julia Jim (1+0+0+3) +1:41,9
- 39. Vita Semerenko (0+0+2+2) +2:53,4
- 43. Valya Semerenko (0+1+2+1) +3:11,0