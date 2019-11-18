Italy – Armenia online video goals of the match of UEFA Euro 2020
Monday, November 18, in Palermo at the stadium “Renzo Barbera” that can accommodate 37 thousand spectators, Italy in the last round of the qualifying tournament for Euro 2020 will take the national team of Armenia. The game kicks off at 21:45.
We will remind, in the first match between the teams, which was held in early September in Yerevan, ependence only in the final 15-minute broke the resistance of the hosts — 3:1 (Belotti, 28, 80, Pellegrini, 77 — garabedian, 11), wherein the entire second half Armenians were in the minority after the removal of two warnings Karapetyan.
Wards Roberto Mancini have long fulfilled the task of advancing to the final of Euro 2020, but in this match, the Italians certainly be looking to win to complete the qualification with a perfect record and update the record for the number of winning official and friendly matches in a row, which now consists of ten games. Scoring 27 points in nine games, Apennine scored 28 goals (only England and Belgium) and conceded just three (less — only in Belgium).
As for the Armenians, the team of Armen Gyulbudagyants once failed selection to a major tournament — starting in 1994, the year when Armenia started to play in qualifying tournaments for world and European Championships, they never qualified to the final stages.
We will add that the only time the teams met in Italy, was recorded a draw — Henrikh Mkhitaryan and company played in Naples 2:2, and twice during the game were leading. Expect the same high-scoring play in Palermo.
