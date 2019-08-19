Italy can deprive the right of holding the Olympic games in 2026
Giovanni Malaga
The head of the national Olympic Committee of Italy Giovanni Malaga said that the local team may be suspended from participation in the summer Olympic games 2020 in Tokyo and deprived of the right to host the winter Games in 2026 in Milan and Cortina d’ampezzo, according to Tuttosport.
The local Parliament on 6 August approved the reform, according to which authority to organize sporting activities should go to the government.
This can be interpreted as interference of officials in the work of the NOC.
“I am very worried about the future Olympic sport of Italy. Over him hovered the black clouds. The consequences can be devastating”, – quotes the edition Small.
“There is a threat of suspension of the powers of the NOC, and consequently prohibition for our athletes to perform in Tokyo in 2020 under the national tricolor,” adds the official.
Recall winter Olympic games in 2026 will be held from 6 to 22 February.