Italy football team broke the national record 80-year-old (video)
Italy
On the eve of the Italian national team, has already staked out behind itself the first place in group J, played away match of the UEFA Euro 2020 against the national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Thanks to goals from Francesco Acerbi Lorenzo Insigne and Andrea Belotti “Squadra Azzurra” won the 9th victory in a row in the qualifying tournament.
All in all, the Italian team won its 10th consecutive victory.
Thus, the team of Roberto Mancini has set a new national record. The previous record of nine straight wins was set 80 years ago in 1939, when the Italian team was led by Vittorio Pozzo.
In addition, the victory in Zenica became the Italian team’s sixth in a row on the road. The previous record of five victories away was installed in 1963.