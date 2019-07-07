Italy seized the ship that brought the country rescued at sea of migrants (PHOTOS)

The crew of Alex non-governmental organizations Mediterranea, delivered saved previously in the Mediterranean of migrants, came under investigation on charges of aiding and abetting the illegal transportation of people, reports TASS with reference to the Italian newspaper Corriere della sera.

41 migrant who remained on Board, went ashore last night after the ship was confiscated, turned edition.

Alex stopped at the port on Saturday despite the ban by the Italian authorities and blocked for some time the arrival of the ferries with tourists arriving to the island on vacation.

Initially it was assumed that the crew had to deliver the migrants, which originally had 55 people (14 were removed from the Board for health reasons), to Malta. Rome and Valletta reached a relevant agreement. But in the end, due to adverse weather conditions the crew decided to go to the nearest port.

The first attempt to violate a ban on entry in the Italian port has taken the captain of the ship of the NGO Sea Watch Karola Rocket got under arrest. Subsequently, the judge of preliminary investigation has decided to release the Rocket and remove it from the charges of resisting the military. Now she has to answer charges of aiding and abetting the illegal transportation of people.

At the moment another vessel of NGOs with 65 migrants on Board is heading to the shores of Malta.

Came to power in June last year, the Italian government aims to achieve stem the flow of illegal immigrants. The interior Ministry forbade the admission of ships of non-governmental organizations involved in rescue of migrants and restricted the landing of migrants from the ships of European missions, ensuring their delivery to other European ports.

The interior Minister of Germany Horst Seehofer sent his Italian counterpart Matteo Salvini letter with the request to open the sea ports for vessels rescued in the Mediterranean sea by migrants. “I urge You to reconsider its position”, – quotes the edition of excerpts from the document. “We can’t afford to court with the rescued men on Board for weeks, swam in the Mediterranean sea due to the fact that you are unable to find port”, – quotes the Minister the newspaper Bild.

In Italy by order of the Salvini was denied entry into ports of vessels with migrants. The position of the Salvini on the migration issue coincide with the approaches of the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, who decided to build a wall to stem the flow of refugees.