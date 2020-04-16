Italy voiced the script for the return of football
“Juventus” – “Milan”
Italian football could resume in Turin and Naples in the return semifinal matches of the Cup of Italy between Juventus and AC Milan as well as Napoli and inter, according to La Repubblica.
We will remind, in the first match in Milan, the hosts played poorly – “inter” narrowly lost (0:1), and “Milan” played a draw (1:1).
Restart matches on the Cup will provide other teams more time to prepare for the games of the regular season.
The organizers of this option suggest following the final match or completing the 25-th round, which remained unfinished.
Among the possible dates for the resumption of the championship, the Italian media called a three options – 24 or 31 may or 7 June.
The players will have regular blood tests to check on their COVID-19, the presence of antibodies and overall health. The teams will be until the end of the season to be at the training bases to ensure their isolation with close observation.
The opening of the stadium for the fans is not supposed to.