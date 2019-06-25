Italy vs China live streaming free: preview, prediction
Italy – China. Forecast for the match of the Women’s World Championship (06/25/2019)
Our forecast for the match Italy – China, which will be held on June 25. Italians are superior to their rivals, what bet to choose a match?
Italy
The Italian women’s team in this forum is not very impressive yet, but the group was also quite complex. The Italians guaranteed getting into the playoffs with victories over Australia (2: 1) and Jamaica (5: 0), although in the final round they were defeated by Brazil with a score of 0: 1.
China
China ‘s women’s team was not able to score points in a duel with Germany (0: 1), although a loss with a minimum score is also a good result. Asians have deservedly beat South Africa (1: 0), but the most important was the score in the game against Spain (0: 0), where Chinese women survived the bombing.
The only ball in the tournament was scored by Li Yang.
Statistics
China did not score in face-to-face meetings.
Italy won all in-person games.
Italy won four of five past fights.
Forecast
In our opinion, the team scoring one ball for three games simply cannot be in the quarterfinals of the World Championship. A terrible game in the attack will greatly hinder Chinese women, given the stability of the European team in the defense. In general, Italians look much more attractive in all respects.