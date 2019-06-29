Italy vs Holland live streaming free: preview, prediction
Italy – Holland. Forecast (cf. 2.17) for the Women’s World Championship (06/29/2019)
Italy and Holland will play June 29, we have prepared a forecast. Both teams are approximately at the same level and have good chances for the semi-finals, who will score more?
Italy
The women’s team of Italy is quite powerfully conducting the current championship, since it overcame Australia (2: 1) and Jamaica (5: 0) with a comfortable advantage. Unfortunately, the squeeze of the rivals from Brazil (0: 1) did not work, but in the 1/8 finals we managed to leave out of business in China (2: 0).
Jally and Girelli managed to score three goals in the tournament.
Holland
The women’s team of Holland scored a lot before the start of the World Championship, and on the forum she beat everyone – 1: 0 against New Zealand, 3: 1 against Cameroon and 2: 1 with Canada. In the first playoff bout, it turned out to knock out strong Japan, winning 2: 1.
Both goals were scored by Lieka Martens.
Statistics
Italy scored in all full-time games.
Holland did not lose in full-time confrontation.
Holland won eight games in a row.
Forecast
In our opinion, the forecasts for the total today have a place to be, since both teams are able to excel at least once, and no one wants to delay to a penalty shootout. The Dutch showed a more stable football during the tournament, so they will try to go further, making a bet on winning in regular time.