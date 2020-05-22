Italy was allowed to carry the legendary “San Siro”
The Commission for cultural heritage of Lombardy acknowledged that legendary stadium “Giuseppe Meazza (the San Siro”) is not a structure of historical or cultural heritage, according to La Repubblica.
At the end of last year authorities of the capital of Lombardy is Milan decided to establish the historical value of the arena. In the end, the Commission decided that was preserved so little of the original architecture of the stadium, built in 1925 and enlarged in the late 1930s.
Based on these insights, the arena does not come under the regulations on the protection of cultural heritage, as experienced several significant renovations.
Thus, in 2019 the city Council of Milan has voted for preservation of the old stadium.
We will remind that “Milan” and “inter”, which hold their home games at “San Siro”, decided to build a new stadium, and have already presented the project of the new arena at a cost of 1 billion euros.