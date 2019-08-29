Italy woke up the Stromboli volcano: spectacular photos and video of the disaster
On the Italian island of Stromboli, located in the Tyrrhenian sea near Sicily, active volcano of the same name. We will remind, the previous strong eruption of the volcano was July 3 of this year. Then, because of the disaster killed one Italian, another person was injured.
Wednesday, August 28, coast of Sicily was filled with sand, ash and other volcanic material, according to ANSA. All this provoked the fire.
The eruption of the volcano was felt by tourists and residents of the island. Witnesses said that a high column of smoke was visible for many kilometers, and the eruption was stronger than July 3.
Nothing is known about the victims and survivors.
Stromboli volcano (elevation 926 m) remains active at least for the last 2 thousand years, but the outpouring of lava rare. The last (until this year) was recorded in 2014.
Stromboli island is a popular vacation spot for wealthy tourists. It is also called “lighthouse of the Mediterranean”. The island is home to about 500 people.
As reported by “FACTS”, at the end of may in Sicily the eruption of Europe’s largest volcano Etna.
