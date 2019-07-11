Itches head: what is the reason of itching and do I need to go to the doctor?
Itchy scalp can considerably impair a man’s life. Doctors call a lot of reasons, which can scratch the skin. Accordingly, methods of getting rid of the problem differ. What causes itching and do I need to go to the hospital, and describe the material.
Treatment of such problems is impossible without definition of its causes. Independently make it unlikely to succeed, as it requires good medical care. Including need to get tested.
Skin do not have special receptors that can cause itching. There are several types of pruritus, such as that caused by dermatological diseases associated with diseases of the internal systems and organs, caused by disorders, and many others. Sometimes the head can itch without an apparent reason.
Very itchy scalp often accompanied by other problems – the place that itches, could start bleeding, crusty, painful. Among the common causes of itching of the head doctors call the following:
Improper care
If funds for the care of hair is picked up incorrectly, if they are used wrong, as a matter of Protocol, that is, the probability of formation of itching. Very often it becomes the reason begins to scratch the head. For this reason include, for example, an allergic reaction to a cleanser or poorly rinsed shampoo. If quality shampooing and changing remedies have not helped, you should consider other causes.
Tight hair
Girls can do too tight bundles or tails, which also leads to itching of the head and pain on the skin. So do not wear a similar hairstyle every day hair needs rest.
Dry scalp
If in the upper layers of the scalp enough moisture, it can also be the cause of itching. To avoid this problem will help drinking of pure water, refusal of aggressive care, and too frequent shampooing. In addition, it is helpful to apply a moisturizing mask.
Dandruff or seborrheic dermatitis
With this reason can help you to understand a doctor. If the hair and clothes appeared white or yellowish scales, and the desire to scratch their head is very large, then you need to go to a dermatologist.
The influence of ultraviolet light
Due to frequent sun, or rather the UV rays, the skin becomes drier, which can cause itching. This applies equally to the Solarium and sunlight. To avoid such problems will help a headdress and use of special sunscreens.
Medication
There are certain medication, receipt of which may form itchy scalp and other skin areas. In this case, it is again important to consult a specialist who needs or cancel the medication or change the dosage.
Alopecia
Alopecia or baldness is often a symptom like itching. If the head is very itchy, and the hair began to slowly fall out, to delay the trip to the trichologist is not worth it. Because advanced alopecia hardly treated, but at the initial stages of the disease it is still possible to take certain measures.
Lice
Lice very often have children, but can appear in adults. At the first signs of itching must-see head in the presence of parasites.
Folliculitis
Folliculitis is a disease that causes inflammation of the hair follicles. In this case also required the help of a doctor.
Ringworm
Another disease with a fungal nature and can cause itching of the head. The dermatologist will be able to make an accurate diagnosis and prescribe the necessary treatment.
Mental disorders
It is known that stress, depression, neuroses, too, can be the cause of the itching of the head. Call it phantom itching that is not accompanied by a rash, irritation or other dermatological symptoms. In this case, need the help of a therapist.
Medikforum