“It’s a door handle”: network users were surprised by the strange design wedding band ring
The girl has published in a social network the gold wedding rings with diamond, which in 1980-e years, her father presented her mother, making an offer hands and hearts. She told me that she got this jewel from my mom on my 18th birthday. Apparently, the American was delighted and asked, what is your opinion about decorating users of the social network. The reaction was not long in coming. “It’s not a ring, and the door handle”, “The ugliest engagement ring I have ever seen”, “This is awful even for the 80s”, “Your father is so hated your mother?”, “What dresser your dad broke that pen?” — wrote in the comments.
The girl wrote that has no idea about carats and the purity of the stone, but she calls him “killer sweater,” the name in mind that he stone will constantly cling to the knit.
Meanwhile, another bride got his dose of negative comments after proudly showed vintage engagement ring, inherited from her grandmother. The girl wrote that she likes is “ring-cameo”. However, others felt that it looks like someone squeezed him toothpaste or mayonnaise. Someone suggested that it’s a Swan, and someone saw the similarity with the sperm.