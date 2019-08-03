“It’s a real struggle:” the network touched by video with sleeping duck

| August 3, 2019 | News | No Comments
«Это настоящая борьба»: сеть умилило видео с засыпающей уткой

The Network is gaining popularity video from sleeping duck. Bird struggling with sleep, but she doesn’t have.

The video was posted on the Facebook page Tony Baker Comedy.

The video was so successful that he managed to collect more than 800 thousand views.

The author left signed for publication: “It’s a real struggle.”

