It’s all in the city: hotel refused a couple from Illinois in the settlement because of the place of residence
Couple from Kankakee (Il) was denied accommodation in the famous hotel of the town in which they live. This writes ABC7Chicago.
They say that at the time of registration the Manager of the hotel told them that, based on the address of their residence, they should go to another hotel.
Anthony and Jeanette Davis live in their house in Kankakee for 15 years, and don’t understand what’s wrong with this city.
The couple said that they tried to book a room at the Hampton Inn in Bradley (ar). They transferred the administrator of credit card and ID, but there is a problem.
Anthony Davis describes the situation this way: “She said, “Sorry, I can’t give you a room, guys.” My question about the cause of the failure, the administrator replied: “because Of your address. You live in Kankakee”
They were in shock and demanded a meeting with the owner, but they replied that it was he who established such rules.
“Absolutely disrespectful, said Jeanette Davis. — I felt depressed and was puzzled. Kankakee? What is wrong with the residents of Kankakee?”
The hotel receptionist told me that some time ago a resident of Kankakee threatened guest with a gun. Anthony Davis tried to explain, that has nothing to do with this man, but he still refused.
The pair said they stayed in another hotel next door, and then called in reporters to understand in fact.
In Hilton, the parent company of Hampton Inn, explained that although the hotel is independently owned and run and deny they had no right: “the Hilton is by nature friendly company, and we welcome everyone.”
Soon the owner of the Hampton Inn called back and offered the pair $ 1,000 and a dinner if they will bring the case public through the media. But the Davises argue that it’s not about money, but to stand up for the people of Kankakee.
“I love Kankakee, said Jeanette Davis. — We pay taxes. We have homes. They behaved as if we were bad people.”
According to the owner of Hampton Inn, this policy was canceled over a week ago, before the couple brought the scandal to the public.
“The couple mainly uses this as a way to extort money from us,” says the owner.
The authorities of the village Bourbonne issued a statement which said: “on behalf of mayor Paul shore and the village, we would like to confirm that the Hampton Inn, represented in this story, was in Bourbonne, however, is Bradley. We do not approve of such discrimination, and welcome all in our community regardless of their place of residence. At the end of October, we called Mr. Davis and informed our office about the situation. The relevant authorities in Bradley has addressed this issue. We are proud to be a cohesive and welcoming community.”